Underage riders driving motorcycle crashes, union claims

The National Public Relations Officer of the Commercial National Motor Riders Union, Setsoafia Quarshie Pascal, has attributed most motorcycle crashes on Ghana’s roads to the increasing number of underage riders.

According to him, the union has observed a worrying rise in the number of people below the legal age operating motorcycles, making age a significant factor in the recent increase in motorcycle-related crashes.

Speaking to the media on September 3, Mr Quarshie said the situation could improve significantly if the new law requiring motorcycle riders to meet the stipulated minimum age is strictly enforced.

“I believe very strongly that when everything is done, that law will be enforced and the accident rate on the road will be reduced,” he said.

While acknowledging that there are irresponsible riders within the sector, Mr Quarshie said the increasing involvement of underage riders had become a particularly significant concern.

Motorists urged to protect riders

The union PRO also called on motorists and other road users to recognise motorcyclists as legitimate road users and exercise greater caution when sharing the road with them.

He said motorcyclists were particularly vulnerable because they have limited protection compared with occupants of enclosed vehicles.

“Going forward, I think that we are all citizens of Ghana and we need to look at the way we also behave towards motor riders on the road,” he said.

“As road users, we expect that they should also identify that motor riders are also road users. They must also understand that motor riders are vulnerable and they also need to be on the road.”

Mr Quarshie said improving road safety should therefore be a shared responsibility involving motorcyclists, motorists and other road users.

Union intensifies road safety education

His comments come shortly after the launch of a road safety campaign involving the National Road Safety Authority and the Ministry of Transport, with the Commercial National Motor Riders Union participating in the initiative.

Mr Quarshie said the union would use the campaign to intensify education and sensitisation among its members on responsible riding and compliance with road safety regulations.

He said the union would continue organising sensitisation programmes to educate riders on safe riding practices and their responsibilities as road users.

Riders urged to join union

Mr Quarshie also encouraged commercial motor riders who are not members of the Commercial National Motor Riders Union to join the organisation.

He said membership would enable the union to better educate riders on road safety while providing representation and support when they encounter difficulties.

“We are telling those who are riding motorbikes to join the Commercial National Motor Riders Union so that the right thing will be done on the road,” he said.

“This will also enable us to defend them when issues come up.”

Mr Quarshie said the union would continue working with relevant authorities and other stakeholders to promote safer motorcycle use and reduce motorcycle-related crashes on Ghana’s roads.

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