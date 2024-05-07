Unilever pledges to remain committed to delivering profitability  

George Owusu-Ansah - Unilever Ghana MD

Unilever Ghana has pledged to remain committed to delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and sustainable growth while living its purpose of “Making sustainable living common place” in 2024.

This is coming after the company made a profit of GH¢141 million in 2023, an improvement over the previous year’s profit of GH¢15 million.

Outgoing Managing Director, George Owusu Ansah said the Ghanaian economy showed signs of gradual recovery in 2023 with a steady decline in inflation and relative stability of the cedi.

“As a business committed to delivering consistent, sustainable growth, we continued to focus on. Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our Route-To Market, investing in demand-generating and equity-building activities to drive volume growth and strict adherence to good governance practices, and our Code in managing the business”, he stated in the company’s Annual Report for 2023.

The group’s results for the year ended December 31, 2023, showed revenue growth of 44% from GH¢632m in 2022 to GH¢908m in 2023.

Personal Care Business Review

The Personal Care Category delivered a strong Underlying Sales Growth of 45.3% with the Beauty & Wellbeing Category delivering a sterling performance to close the year at an Underlying Sales Growth of 110% albeit from a small base.

Pepsodent and Lifebuoy continued to impact lives through the School and Community behavioral change campaigns on day and night brushing and proper handwashing respectively. These two major purpose activities reached over 2.0 million Ghanaians.

The MD said the focus in the coming year remains to grow competitively and profitably through volume and expand the portfolio into emerging and growing segments.

Homecare Business Review

The Home Care Category achieved an Underlying Sales Growth of 30.7%.

The Category continued with its strong focus on driving volume recovery and enhancing profitability. Key Soap re-introduced Key Adepa 250g to meet the growing needs of consumers for Mid-Size bars. Also, with a new strategic direction, the Home and Hygiene & Powders portfolio was also revamped to enhance competitiveness within the market.

In 2024, Mr. Owusu-Ansah said the focus will be on profitable volume recovery for all sub-categories and portfolio expansion.

Nutrition Business Overview

The Nutrition Business Group achieved an Underlying Sales Growth of 90% on the back of improved supplies.

The focus in 2024, the MD said, will be to expand the portfolio and improve the brands’ footprint in the delivery of nutrition to Ghanaians.

Unilever Ghana PLC Sustainability activities

Unilever Ghana PLC in 2023 was involved in several sustainability initiatives within the year 2023.

On plastics, Unilever Ghana PLC joined the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE) for some waste collection activities notable amongst them was the Laboma Beach cleaning exercise. Unilever Ghana PLC also organized one such collection campaign at the Tema MPS Port beach in collaboration with GRIPE, the Coastal Conservancy Organization, and Zoomlion.

Unilever Ghana PLC also collaborated with the Tema Municipal Authority (TMA) and the Twedase Basic School in Tema to plant 200 trees to mark World Environment Day

