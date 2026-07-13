Unseeded Ghana Diamond Rackets defy odds to sweep seeded Kenya in Billie Jean King Cup opener

In a powerful display of resilience, Ghana's national women's tennis team, the Diamond Rackets, has sent a clear message to the continent by defeating second-seeded Kenya 3-0 in their opening match of the 2026 Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Africa Group III on Monday, July 13.

Entering the tournament as the lowest-ranked nation, Ghana faced a formidable opponent in Kenya, who sat second in the rankings.

However, the Diamond Rackets, comprised of Sisu-Makena Tomegah, Gwendolyn Klu, Tracy Ampah, and Precious Okoh, and captained by Bernard Ashitey Armaah, proved that tennis is played on the court, not on paper.

This victory is particularly inspiring given the immense hurdles the team and the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) have overcome to simply reach the court in Botswana.

The road to Gaborone has been paved with significant challenges.

Prolonged inadequate state support has severely impacted the teams' ability to prepare for international tournaments and has, at times, compelled talented players to abandon national duties to focus solely on their personal careers.

GTF President Isaac Aboagye Duah acknowledged that fundraising for this year's campaign was particularly challenging as corporate marketing budgets were largely directed toward the FIFA World Cup.

Despite these obstacles, the GTF successfully secured support from a dedicated group of sponsors, including the Dot.Atelier Foundation, Stanbic Bank Ghana, GTS Drilling, and Ecobank Development Corporation (EDC), whose contributions made the trip possible.

The Diamond Rackets' victory over Kenya follows the recent success of the men's Davis Cup team, which also earned a hard-fought promotion despite similar financial constraints. These progressively positive results suggest a turning point for the sport in Ghana.

The ladies prepared for this tournament with an intensive week-long residential training camp in Accra, which Coach Bernard Ashitey Armaah credited for boosting the team's mental resilience and tactical readiness.

This preparation was evident as they dismantled a Kenyan side that sat thirty-two (32) places above them in the nations' rankings.

One player's journey highlights the growing appeal of the national programme after being spotted at an ITF tournament in Ghana.

Sixteen-year-old Gwendolyn Klu chose to represent Ghana over eligibility for England and France, citing the opportunity Ghana provided her to compete on the international stage.

With the first major hurdle cleared, Ghana now looks toward the remaining round-robin matches. Only the top two nations at the end of the tournament will earn promotion to the Europe/Africa Group II in 2027.

As the Diamond Rackets continue their quest, they carry the hopes and aspirations of a nation determined to continue making strides on the international tennis stage.

Their sweep of Kenya is not just a win in the standings; it is a testament to the fact that with determination and the true spirit of Ghanaian sportsmanship, even a funding gap cannot stifle national pride.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.