Upper West Minister urges UBIDS law students to use law for national development

The Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, has urged law students of the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) to view their legal education as a critical tool for national development.

He made the call during a public lecture held at the university’s New Auditorium as part of the Law Students’ Union (LSU) week-long celebrations.

The lecture, held under the theme “Preparing the 21st Century Lawyer: Bridging Legal Education and Practice,” brought together experienced legal practitioners, academics and public officials to mentor students on the realities of the legal profession. The programme aimed to bridge the gap between legal education and professional practice.

Addressing the students, Mr Puozuing emphasised that studying law goes beyond mastering statutes and case law, noting that law students are being equipped with the skills needed to influence the direction of the nation.

“An effective political leader is not the one who speaks the loudest, but the one who understands the consequences of every word and every decision,” he said, reminding the aspiring lawyers that a legally trained leader understands that power is not a privilege to be enjoyed but a trust to be guided.

Setting the tone for the event, LSU President Luguniah Wepaare highlighted the union’s commitment to promoting holistic legal training. He explained that the lecture was designed to provide students with practical insights and mentorship beyond classroom learning.

Speaking on career pathways, the Principal State Attorney for the Upper West Region, Saeed Abdul-Shaqur, popularly known as Lawyer Hammer, outlined the diverse professional opportunities available to law graduates. He cautioned students against abandoning the fundamentals of their training and advised them to seek early experience in private chambers to better understand the demands of legal practice.

Veteran legal practitioner and former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Clement Eledi, also shared his experience with the students. He offered practical guidance on navigating courtroom challenges and stressed the importance of maintaining strong professional integrity throughout their careers.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of UBIDS commended the Law Students’ Union for organising what he described as an impactful academic programme. He announced that the university is scheduled to host renowned Pan-Africanist Professor P.L.O. Lumumba for another public lecture on the 24th of the month, and praised the Regional Minister for his continued support of the university’s activities.

Delivering the closing remarks, the Chairman for the occasion and Judge at the Wa District Court, His Worship Simon Kofi Bedaiko, expressed optimism about the future of the law students. He encouraged them to reflect on the advice shared by the speakers and apply those lessons as they transition into professional practice.

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