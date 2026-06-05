US actor James Handy stabbed to death in Los Angeles

US actor James Handy, known for his roles in films including Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick, has been stabbed to death at his home in Los Angeles, police have said.

Handy, who was 81, was found unconscious in the front garden of his home in Tarzana, California, on Wednesday with several stab wounds to the chest.

Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Handy's girlfriend, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of "unknown trouble" after a caller dialled 911 and told police: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Handy was born in New York and appeared in a string of films and TV shows over six decades, often as a supporting character or for a small number of episodes.

Despite rarely being the leading star, Handy racked up a long string of credits, including NYPD Blue, K-9, Law & Order, CSI: NY, Logan, Alias, Castle, NCIS, The West Wing, Arachnophobia, The X Files and Murder, She Wrote.

His most recent film role was 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, in which he played Jimmy, a bartender who works with the character played by Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise's love interest.

The LAPD said that on Wednesday, Gledhill "flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for".

"The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend," a statement added.

"Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public."

After his arrest, Gledhill was transported to Van Nuys Jail and booked for one count of murder, with his bail set at $2m (£1.5m)

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.