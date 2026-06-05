US donates three heavy-duty trucks to strengthen GAF engineering capacity

The U.S. government has donated three Freightliner heavy-duty trucks, valued at more than $600,000, to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to enhance its engineering, construction and humanitarian response capabilities.

The donation, made under the African Crisis Response Initiative (ACRI), was presented on Thursday at the Ghana Armed Forces Engineers Training School (ETS) near the 48 Engineers Regiment Camp at Teshie.

Rolf Olson, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Ghana, described the handover as a reaffirmation of the longstanding partnership between Ghana and the United States.

He said the trucks, each worth about $214,000, would facilitate the transportation of heavy engineering equipment, including road graders, backhoes and front-end loaders, to project sites across the country.

Mr Olson noted that the Ghana Armed Forces continued to play a vital role in national development through infrastructure projects, peacekeeping operations and humanitarian interventions.

He cited the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, the ongoing Burma Camp regeneration project and the construction of forward operating bases as key initiatives that would benefit from the vehicles.

“The relationship between the United States and Ghana is built on decades of collaboration, trust and shared values,” he said.

Mr Olson commended the professionalism of the Ghana Armed Forces and recalled the deployment of Ghanaian military engineers to Jamaica in 2025, supported by a United States Air Force C-17 aircraft during post-hurricane reconstruction efforts.

He said the donation formed part of broader military cooperation between the two countries, including joint exercises, infrastructure development, capacity-building programmes and educational exchanges.

Lieutenant Colonel Ampadu-Banasco, Commanding Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces Engineers Training School, said the United States had remained one of the institution’s key development partners.

He noted that previous support included engineering equipment and specialised training for instructors and operators.

The trucks were requested after the school encountered difficulties transporting heavy equipment to training locations during practical exercises, he noted.

Lt Col Ampadu-Banasco said the school launched its maiden Basic Heavy Engineering Equipment Course in January this year, with practical sessions conducted in locations including Burma Camp. Some graduates of the programme are already serving as plant operators on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

He assured the donors that the vehicles would be properly maintained and utilised, saying the donation would enhance ongoing and future training programmes while improving the professional development of personnel.

Ernest Brogya Genfi, the Minister of Defence, described the donation as timely, given the expanding role of the Ghana Armed Forces in national development and emergency response operations.

He said the trucks would strengthen the military’s capacity to undertake humanitarian relief missions while supporting ongoing engineering and construction projects.

The Minister noted that beyond safeguarding Ghana’s territorial integrity, the military had increasingly contributed to environmental restoration efforts, including the reclamation of degraded lands and the rehabilitation of water bodies affected by illegal mining.

He also highlighted the role of military engineers in preparatory works for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

Mr Brogya Genfi expressed appreciation to the United States Government, the US Embassy in Accra, the Office of Security Cooperation and the United States Military Group for their continued support to the Ghana Armed Forces.

He urged personnel who would operate the vehicles to ensure their proper maintenance and effective use.

Military cooperation between Ghana and the United States spans decades and includes joint exercises, professional military education, counter-terrorism training, humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

The partnership has also supported the deployment of Ghanaian military personnel on international peacekeeping and reconstruction missions.

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