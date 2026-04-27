Victor Smith visits Seattle to advance Ghana’s drive for American investment

Victor Smith, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States has used a visit to Seattle to advance Ghana’s drive for American investment.

He engaged business leaders and local government officials to strengthen economic partnerships between Ghana and the Pacific Northwest.

The Ambassador addressed a Business Forum that brought together companies and entrepreneurs from across the Seattle Metropolitan Area.

He urged participants to move beyond traditional remittances and embrace long-term, structured investments in Ghana.

“We invite you to move beyond remittances and towards structured investments, joint ventures, venture capital participation, technology transfer and skills exchange,” Mr Smith added.

He noted that the Government remained committed to providing policy frameworks to protect and support investors.

He described the country as a stable and credible investment destination amid global uncertainty.

“In a world marked by uncertainty, from geopolitical tensions to shifting economic dynamics, Ghana remains a beacon of stability and democratic governance in West Africa,” he said.

“We are not asking you to take a leap of faith. We are inviting you to take a step of confidence based on facts, reforms, and a straightforward vision for growth,” he said.

Mr Eben Pobee, a Ghanaian-born Deputy Mayor of Shoreline, Washington, said there was the need to connect American businesses, particularly in the Pacific Northwest, with investment opportunities in Ghana.

“I am hoping the Ambassador’s visit will rekindle the urge for businesses in America, especially the Seattle Area, to invest in Ghana,” Mr Pobee said.

Dr Francis Abugbilla, President of the Ghana Association of Greater Seattle (GHASEA), said the Ambassador’s presence in Seattle, the first of such visit in more than three decades signalled the urgency of Ghana’s investment agenda.

“GHASEA stands ready as a committed partner to support the vision, especially in trade and investment,” Dr Abugbilla said.

He said their community includes professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders eager to contribute to Ghana’s economic transformation.

The business forum featured entrepreneurs and professionals drawn from the African Chamber of Commerce of the Pacific Northwest, a longstanding organisation that promotes trade and investment between Africa and the Pacific Northwest.

The gathering also reflected broader participation from Seattle’s African business and professional ecosystem, including the Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders, Africatown Central District, and the Washington African Diaspora Commission, as well as several East and West African business networks operating across King County.

As part of the visit, Ambassador Smith and his delegation paid a courtesy call on Seattle City Hall, where they were received by Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt.

Discussions focused on strengthening city-to-nation relationships, deepening people-to-people diplomacy, and expanding opportunities for Seattle-based businesses to engage with Ghana’s growing economy.

The visit reflects a deliberate effort to position Ghana as an investment-ready partner while mobilising diaspora leadership and local government allies to deepen economic ties between Ghana and the Pacific Northwest.

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