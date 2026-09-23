VIDEO: Tension at High Court as lawyer escapes arrest attempt by suspected security operatives

Tension erupted at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, after lawyers for detained Techiman-based nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti reportedly clashed with security personnel believed to be from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The incident occurred after a court hearing in the case involving Ms Baffoe Awiti, who has been linked to the Ghana Jollof TikTok account.

In a video circulating online, a woman believed to be a security officer is seen standing at the entrance of a car as lawyer and Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah attempts to get in.

The two exchange words before a scuffle breaks out. A heavily built man believed to be part of the lawyer’s team then opens the car door, pushes the woman aside and allows the MP to drive off.

As the vehicle pulls away, the woman appears to make another attempt to stop it, nearly getting run over.

Moments later, another vehicle, believed to belong to the security personnel, follows the MP’s car in what appears to be a pursuit.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that the Manhyia South MP had requested to know the woman's identity and the reason for the arrest before the situation escalated.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including whether the security personnel were EOCO operatives and whether they were attempting to arrest the lawyer, remain unclear.

The lawyers had been at the High Court for a bail application hearing involving Ms Baffoe Awiti, who has been remanded for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the High Court has adjourned to September 24 the hearing of the bail application. The adjournment followed a request by the prosecution for additional time to respond to the defence’s application for bail.

Tension erupts at the Accra High Court as lawyers for detained Techiman-based nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti clash with security personnel following today’s proceedings.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/KdG1EcNbKk — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 23, 2026

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