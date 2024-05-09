Limited Voter Registration Exercise: Offline voter registration to commence today 

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) says offline voter registration will commence today, May 9, 2024.
This follows a directive to its district officers participating in the limited voter registration exercise.
The directive comes in the wake of network challenges encountered at some registration centers across the country which delayed the online process.
In a statement on Wednesday, May 8, the Commission apologised for the situation.
“The Commission assures its stakeholders that should there be a backlog of voters at the end of the twenty-one (21) day process, the registration exercise will be extended beyond the 27th of May, 2024 deadline.”
Below is the full statement
