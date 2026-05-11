Voxy driver in viral video jailed for careless driving

A Toyota Voxy driver who was captured on video has been sentenced to two months' imprisonment in hard labour by the La Motor Court for flouting traffic regulations.

In addition, Richard Agyarko was ordered to pay a fine of 260 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢3,120.00.

In default, he would serve 15 days more behind bars, the Court, presided over by Madam Adwoa Sakyi Asamadu, ruled.

Agyarko was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, causing road obstruction, causing danger to other road users, careless and inconsiderate driving.

The convict, whose video went viral, leading to his arrest, admitted all the offences and was convicted on his own plea.

Police said the driver was captured in a viral video driving dangerously along the Kumasi Accra highway and endangering the lives of other road users.

The prosecution said Agyarko was driving a Toyota Voxy vehicle with registration number EN 551-26 and was arrested following investigations by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) after the video went viral.

He was arraigned on May 8, 2026, and pleaded guilty to all charges.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to enforcing road traffic laws, warning motorists against reckless driving, which continued to pose a serious threat to public safety, prosecution said.

It urged motorists to drive responsibly and comply with all road traffic regulations to help protect lives and property.

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