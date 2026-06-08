Wa East MP injects GH¢100,000 into road programme to boost infrastructure works

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Wa East, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has reinforced his commitment to transforming road infrastructure in the district with an additional GH¢100,000 financial boost to support the operations of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).
The latest intervention is aimed at fueling road construction and rehabilitation machinery to accelerate ongoing efforts to improve access roads and open up previously inaccessible communities across the district.
The announcement was made by the Wa East District Chief Executive, Adamu Sayibu, during a visit to Gudayiri, where he joined community members to officially break ground for the rehabilitation of the Gudayiri–Yaru Road and the construction of a new road linking Yaru and Kpanamuna.
According to the DCE, the support from the MP will significantly strengthen the Assembly's capacity to undertake critical road improvement projects, easing transportation challenges and stimulating economic activities in the area.
Mr. Sayibu noted that this is not the first time Dr Jasaw has stepped in to support the district's road development agenda. He recalled that on May 8, 2026, at Manwe, the MP presented a cheque for GH¢75,000 to the assembly to facilitate the fueling of DRIP machines.
He described the MP's sustained support as a major catalyst for infrastructure development in Wa East, particularly at a time when many communities continue to grapple with poor road networks.
Residents and community members who witnessed the event welcomed the initiative and commended the strong collaboration between the MP and the District Assembly in tackling one of the district's most pressing development challenges.
For years, several communities in Wa East have been cut off by deteriorating roads, making the movement of people, goods, and services difficult, especially during the rainy season.
However, Dr. Jasaw believes the ongoing interventions will help improve connectivity, boost local commerce, and bring much-needed relief to residents.
Latest Stories
-
AMA confirms Avenor building collapse had no valid permit
6 minutes
-
Report illegal dumping, earn GH¢200 — Accra Mayor launches reward scheme
8 minutes
-
Victory Bible Church marks 41st anniversary with blood donation drive, medical equipment support
16 minutes
-
Avenor building collapse death toll rises to three — Accra Mayor
19 minutes
-
Gov’t has no clear flood strategy for Accra — Miracles Aboagye
26 minutes
-
Avenor collapse: Engineer calls for strict construction site inspections by assemblies
34 minutes
-
Young climate advocates blame attitudes, weak enforcement for Ghana’s recurring flood crisis
40 minutes
-
School of Thoughts Ghana empowers Upper West students with AI, leadership, and market-ready skills
49 minutes
-
Wa East MP injects GH¢100,000 into road programme to boost infrastructure works
50 minutes
-
Ayine, Afenyo-Markin to headline African Governance and Anti-Corruption Summit in Accra
52 minutes
-
Sissala East MP secures 15 new telecom sites to improve network coverage
53 minutes
-
Fidelity Bank Atta Gyan calls for structural solutions to unlock capital for Ghana’s productive sectors
59 minutes
-
Avenor collapsed building had weak concrete, no engineering oversight — GhIE
1 hour
-
MobileMoney Fintech calls Extraordinary General Meeting for June 12
1 hour
-
Why discipline, not ambition, will decide Ghana’s next business winners
1 hour