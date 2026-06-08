Wa East MP injects GH¢100,000 into road programme to boost infrastructure works

The Member of Parliament for Wa East, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has reinforced his commitment to transforming road infrastructure in the district with an additional GH¢100,000 financial boost to support the operations of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

The latest intervention is aimed at fueling road construction and rehabilitation machinery to accelerate ongoing efforts to improve access roads and open up previously inaccessible communities across the district.

The announcement was made by the Wa East District Chief Executive, Adamu Sayibu, during a visit to Gudayiri, where he joined community members to officially break ground for the rehabilitation of the Gudayiri–Yaru Road and the construction of a new road linking Yaru and Kpanamuna.

According to the DCE, the support from the MP will significantly strengthen the Assembly's capacity to undertake critical road improvement projects, easing transportation challenges and stimulating economic activities in the area.

Mr. Sayibu noted that this is not the first time Dr Jasaw has stepped in to support the district's road development agenda. He recalled that on May 8, 2026, at Manwe, the MP presented a cheque for GH¢75,000 to the assembly to facilitate the fueling of DRIP machines.

He described the MP's sustained support as a major catalyst for infrastructure development in Wa East, particularly at a time when many communities continue to grapple with poor road networks.

Residents and community members who witnessed the event welcomed the initiative and commended the strong collaboration between the MP and the District Assembly in tackling one of the district's most pressing development challenges.

For years, several communities in Wa East have been cut off by deteriorating roads, making the movement of people, goods, and services difficult, especially during the rainy season.

However, Dr. Jasaw believes the ongoing interventions will help improve connectivity, boost local commerce, and bring much-needed relief to residents.

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