WAFCON 2026: South Africa target return to continental summit

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Champions in 2022 before finishing fourth at the 2024 edition, South Africa head into the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 determined to reclaim the continental title.
Led by long-serving head coach Desiree Ellis and boosted by the return of striker Thembi Kgatlana, Banyana Banyana will once again be among the leading contenders in Morocco.
- Nickname: Banyana Banyana
- Appearances: 14
- Last appearance: 2024
- Best finish: Champions (2022)
- FIFA Ranking: 57th (12 June 2026)
- CAF Ranking: 2nd (12 June 2026)
- Head Coach: Desiree Ellis
Road to the Tournament
As one of Africa's six highest-ranked teams in the FIFA Women's World Ranking, South Africa received a bye to the second round of the qualifiers.
Banyana Banyana were held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first leg before securing qualification with a 1-0 victory in Soweto. Thembi Kgatlana scored the decisive goal to send the former champions through to Morocco 2026.
The Coach: Desiree Ellis
Desiree Ellis has overseen one of the most successful periods in the history of South African women's football.
After serving as assistant coach at the 2016 Olympic Games, Ellis was appointed interim head coach before taking the role permanently in February 2018.
Under her leadership, South Africa have established themselves among Africa's leading women's national teams. After finishing runners-up in 2018, Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to their first-ever TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022 before leading the team to a fourth-place finish at the 2024 edition.
Her achievements have been recognized with four CAF Women's Coach of the Year awards, won in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.
Ellis holds CAF A and B coaching licenses and has furthered her coaching education through programmes organized by the German Football Association (DFB) and the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).
In April 2024, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in recognition of her contribution to women's football and sports leadership.
Player to Watch
Thembi Kgatlana (Forward)
Thembi Kgatlana remains one of the most influential players in African women's football.
The Tigres UANL forward helped South Africa lift the title in 2022 and was named CAF African Women's Player of the Year in 2018.
Renowned for her pace, intelligent movement and clinical finishing with both feet and in the air, Kgatlana brings experience and proven quality to South Africa's attack. Her return adds further strength to a squad aiming to challenge for the title once again.
South Africa at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON
South Africa have become one of the continent's most consistent performers.
Banyana Banyana finished runners-up in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 before making history by winning their first continental title in Morocco in 2022.
A fourth-place finish at the 2024 tournament fell short of expectations for a side that has become accustomed to competing for honours. South Africa now return with the ambition of reclaiming the trophy from Nigeria, who lifted the title at the previous edition.
Did You Know?
South Africa has produced three players who have been named Player of the Tournament at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations:
- Portia Modise (2006)
- Noko Matlou (2008)
- Thembi Kgatlana (2018)
TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 Outlook
South Africa's title defence ended in the semi-finals of the 2024 tournament, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Nigeria.
Since then, experienced forward Jermaine Seoposenwe has retired from international football, bringing an end to an outstanding career with Banyana Banyana. However, the return of a fully fit Thembi Kgatlana provides a significant boost as South Africa prepare for another challenge for continental honours.
With an experienced coach, a core group of established players and a proven record of success, Banyana Banyana will travel to Morocco among the favourites to lift the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy.
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