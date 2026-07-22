WAFCON 2026: Winner to receive record $2 million prize money

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, has announced an increase in the prize money of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) ahead of the 2026 edition.

Motsepe, during a press conference earlier on Wednesday, July 22, announced winners of the continental competition will receive a record $2 million in prize money.

The increase represents the third major prize money increment in three years, highlighting the federation's determination to elevate the status of African competitions and provide greater financial support to participating teams.

This year's $2 million prize money sees a $1 million increment from the last edition, where Nigeria was rewarded with $1 million as prize money.

The 2026 WAFCON will commence on July 26, with the final scheduled for August 16. The tournament will also see an expansion from 12 teams to 16 teams, with the competition also serving as qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The Black Queens are in Group D for the tournament, where they will play Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali in the group stages.

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