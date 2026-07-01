‘We all go to church, yet corruption persists’ – Apostle Nyamekye calls for moral renewal

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, has questioned why corruption continues to plague Ghana despite the country's strong Christian identity, calling for a national moral renewal to address the challenge.

Speaking during a sermon at the 2026 National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer Service held at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 1, Apostle Nyamekye expressed concern that although Ghana is widely regarded as a predominantly Christian nation, corruption and ethical decline remain deeply entrenched in both public and private life.

"We all go to church, but why are we still battling with corruption?" he asked.

He argued that Ghana's challenges are not solely economic or institutional but also moral and spiritual, stressing that meaningful national transformation must begin with a change in personal conduct and collective values.

"I will suggest to all of us that, for us to be able to break through, we need a new Ghanaian," he said.

Apostle Nyamekye urged Ghanaians to turn away from what he described as "wicked ways" and embrace righteousness, integrity and accountability, expressing the belief that such a transformation would attract divine favour and national prosperity.

"We need to turn from our wicked ways," he added.

Drawing on biblical teachings, he noted that nations throughout Scripture experienced restoration when their people repented and returned to God.

The Church of Pentecost Chairman also advocated the introduction of ethics education as a long-term strategy to combat corruption, beginning at the basic school level and extending through tertiary education.

"If corruption is the problem, let us start dealing with it from the primary school, so that when somebody gets to the university, Ethics and National Development becomes a complete course. Whether you are a doctor or a lawyer, you should study it. If we do some of these things, we will cure corruption in the future," he said.

He maintained that nurturing integrity from an early age would help shape a generation of responsible citizens committed to national development.

The annual National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer Service brought together government officials, religious leaders and members of the diplomatic corps to pray for the nation and reflect on Ghana's development.

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