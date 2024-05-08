We created a room for Botsio to be comfortable – Azamati on running third leg

Ghana's 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati says running on the third leg in the Bahamas World Athletics Relays was to create room for Isaac Botsio to strive on the back straight.

"think it was more of putting Isaac at where he was going to be comfortable, where we can make good use of him," Azamati said in an interview with JoySports.

Ghana secured qualification to the Olympics on Day two of of World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas, winning their heat with a season's best run of 38.29s.

The team had earlier dropped its baton on Day One of the Relays, and the technical team switched the running order of the quartet, moving Azamati to the third leg from his usual backstraight role.

Though not too familiar a role for him because he specialises in the 100m sprint, he reckons previous races in the 200m made it quite easier to execute.

"I have been comfortable running the 200m so being out on the third leg was okay for me; it wasn’t anything I could say no to," he stated.

Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah will be heading to their second consecutive Olympics having made the last edition in Tokyo.

The 2019 African Games Gold medalist in the 4×100m Relay attributes the success of the group to their teamwork.

"Of course, it’s a team sport and I should be ready to run any leg when I am asked to do so.

"I took it as an opportunity for me to help the team to be able to qualify for the Olympics. It was not anything new to me but I was able to do my best and that is what I am happy about," he stated.

