‘We were just careless’ – Kofi Adams on African Games expenditure

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams

Sports and recreation minister, Kofi Adams has admitted that Ghana’s handling of the 2023 African Games was characterised by “carelessness” and a failure to properly consider value for money.

Speaking before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Kofi Adams said it was difficult for him to sit through the proceedings and review the figures associated with the Games.

He said the experience should serve as a lesson for everyone involved in managing public funds.

“It was difficult sitting down there myself and seeing the figures that I saw and what had to be done. Apart from saying that, it’s lessons for all of us.”

The Sports Minister was particularly critical of the approach to spending during the Games, arguing that the availability of funds appeared to have encouraged expenditure without sufficient consideration for value.

“I think that we ran the African Games with so much carelessness. We were just careless. We just thought that there was money, so let’s do anything without value for money and it’s wrong.”

Mr Adams also cited the Borteyman Sports Complex, where significant public funds were invested as part of Ghana’s preparations for the Games.

“You go to Borteyman and you are told this is $146 million that has been sunk into this project and I sit here as Sports Minister and I know what that money can do beyond and I see what was done at the University of Ghana, then I am not being honest and don’t deserve to be here as Sports Minister.”

The comments come as the Public Accounts Committee examines issues surrounding expenditure and financial management linked to the 2023 African Games, which were hosted by Ghana in Accra.

The Games, held from March 8 to 23, involved major investments in sporting infrastructure and logistics, including facilities at Borteyman and the University of Ghana.

Mr Adams said the experience should prompt a more careful approach to the use of public resources in future sporting events.

His comments also underline the need for greater emphasis on value for money when public funds are committed to sports infrastructure and major competitions.

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