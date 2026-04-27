We won’t be silenced on galamsey – Prof. Mante fires back at threats

Audio By Carbonatix
Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has criticised what he describes as attempts to intimidate religious leaders over their outspoken stance on illegal mining (galamsey).
He insists the church will continue to speak truth without fear.
His remarks follow comments by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mavis Awusi, who warned that Apostle Eric Nyamekye would be “dealt with” if he continued to highlight the environmental destruction caused by galamsey.
Preaching on Sunday, April 26, Prof. Mante dismissed the warning outright, maintaining that the church’s responsibility is to condemn wrongdoing irrespective of political considerations.
“Tell the woman we are not afraid of her. It is not about the party. We are not afraid of anybody. If something is sin, it is sin whether it is under Akufo-Addo, Mahama or whoever. If it is evil, it is evil,” he said.
The controversy stems from recent comments by Apostle Nyamekye during the Church of Pentecost’s General Council Meeting, where he raised alarm over the pollution of water bodies, noting that some congregations have been forced to adopt artificial pools for baptism.
Prof. Mante emphasised that the church’s advocacy is grounded in moral duty rather than partisan interest, cautioning against attempts to politicise the issue.
“It is not about party issues at all. If people cannot think beyond parties, they should stop opening their mouths,” he added.
He further reaffirmed the long-standing role of religious leaders in shaping national discourse, stressing their independence from political influence.
“We were there before there was a party,” he stated, underscoring the church’s commitment to speaking out on issues affecting the country’s well-being.
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