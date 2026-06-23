Wealthy Ghanaians urged to help decongest KATH as philanthropist clears GH¢60,000 bills for 16 patients

A philanthropist has appealed to wealthy Ghanaians and corporate organisations to help decongest the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) by paying the medical bills of vulnerable patients who remain at the facility despite being medically fit for discharge.

The call comes after Richmond Osei, Chief Executive Officer of Oxrich Group of Companies, donated GH¢60,000 to settle the outstanding hospital bills of 16 patients who had recovered but were unable to leave the hospital because they could not afford to pay.

The intervention comes at a time when KATH is grappling with severe congestion, with the hospital currently managing more than 2,200 in-patients despite having a designed bed capacity of 1,200.

The pressure recently forced the temporary closure of the hospital's Emergency and Accident Unit to new admissions as management struggled to accommodate trauma, maternity and surgical emergency cases.

Speaking after presenting the donation, Mr Osei said hospital authorities had informed him of the growing challenge posed by patients who remain admitted solely because of unpaid bills.

He said clearing such debts would free up beds for critically ill patients and ease pressure on the hospital's overstretched resources.

"These 16 people are well enough to go home, but they are still here because they cannot afford to pay their bills. Meanwhile, others need admission but there are no beds because the beds are occupied by patients detained due to unpaid bills. This is not just a health crisis. It is a human crisis," he said.

Mr Osei urged affluent individuals, businesses and philanthropists to support similar initiatives to improve access to healthcare for vulnerable patients.

"I am calling on well-to-do Ghanaians, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to come on board. If each of us takes responsibility for a few patients, we can reduce congestion at KATH and give hope to distressed families," he appealed.

He also proposed the establishment of a structured fund that would allow corporate organisations and philanthropists to make regular contributions towards settling medical bills for indigent patients.

"Philanthropy should not be about one person. It should be a culture. KATH saves thousands of lives, but it cannot do it alone. Let's help decongest the wards and let the hospital focus on healing, not debt collection," he added.

Medical Director of KATH, Dr Kwadwo Sarbeng, welcomed the donation, describing it as a timely intervention that had immediately created space for critically ill patients requiring admission.

According to him, unpaid medical bills remain one of the hospital's biggest operational challenges, with the facility carrying millions of cedis in patient debt.

He said relatives sometimes abandon patients after treatment because they are unable to settle their medical expenses, leaving recovered patients occupying beds for weeks or even months.

Dr Sarbeng explained that although the hospital's Social Welfare and Patient Relations Unit assists patients facing extreme financial hardship by linking them to charitable support and payment plans, the available resources are insufficient to meet the growing demand.

He stressed that stronger partnerships with private individuals and corporate organisations would significantly ease the financial burden on the hospital and improve healthcare delivery.

"We are deeply grateful to Mr. Osei. His support has immediately freed beds for critical cases. Every bed occupied by a recovered patient denies care to someone fighting for their life. We appeal to others to emulate Mr. Osei's example. Every donation makes a difference," Dr Sarbeng said.

Beneficiaries of the intervention expressed gratitude to Mr Osei, describing the gesture as life-changing after weeks of uncertainty, financial hardship and emotional distress that had kept them at the hospital long after their recovery.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.