Wesley Girls’ High School launches 190th anniversary celebrations with legacy projects

Wesley Girls' High School, one of Ghana's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions, will mark its 190th anniversary with a year-long global celebration aimed at honouring its rich legacy while investing in the future of generations of young women.

The celebrations, which will be held under the theme, "Honouring Our Roots, Igniting Tomorrow," will commemorate nearly 190 years of excellence, service and faith, while raising funds for two transformative projects that will benefit both current and future students.

Founded in September 1836 by Mrs Harriet Wrigley, the wife of Reverend George Wrigley, the second Methodist missionary appointed to the then Gold Coast, the school began as a small girls' school in Cape Coast before evolving into the renowned Wesley Girls' High School known today.

Over the years, the institution has become a pioneering force in girls' education in Ghana, producing generations of women who have made significant contributions to national development and global progress.

Few institutions in Ghana can boast of a legacy spanning almost two centuries, and as Wesley Girls prepares to celebrate the milestone, the focus is not only on reflecting on its distinguished past but also on shaping its future.

The anniversary celebrations will officially commence on Friday, July 3, 2026, at the Wesley Towers Auditorium in Accra with the unveiling of the school's 190th anniversary logo.

The event will also mark the launch of a fundraising campaign towards two legacy projects being undertaken in honour of the landmark anniversary.

The projects include the construction of a modern STEAM Kitchen for Wesley Girls' High School to transform food preparation while promoting innovation, science and practical learning, as well as a four-classroom kindergarten block for Wesley Girls' Basic School to provide an improved learning environment for the youngest members of the institution.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, August 15, 2026, with the launch of the official 190th anniversary cloth, providing students, old girls and well-wishers an opportunity to identify with the historic occasion.

In September 2026, the Wesley Girls family will return to Cape Coast for a memorable weekend of celebration, service and fellowship.

Activities lined up include a float procession through the streets of Cape Coast, a community health outreach programme and a special Friday Evening Gospel Concert that will bring together old girls, students, families and friends in worship and thanksgiving.

The celebrations will climax with the Grand Wrigley Durbar at Victoria Park, a landmark homecoming event expected to unite generations of old girls, teachers, stakeholders and well-wishers from across Ghana and around the world in celebration of 190 years of excellence, faith and service.

The school is also inviting old girls, students, parents, corporate organisations, development partners, well-wishers and the general public to support the anniversary legacy projects and help strengthen the foundation for future generations of students.

Contributions towards the projects can be made through the Wesley Girls' High School Old Girls' Association account at Consolidated Bank Ghana, Manet Towers Branch, Account Number 2153063640004, or via Mobile Money on 0249869476 under the name Wesley Girls' Old Girls' Association Project.

According to the organisers, the 190th anniversary celebration stands as both a tribute to a remarkable past and an investment in the generations of young women who will carry the institution's legacy into the future.

For generations of Wesley Girls, the school's enduring motto remains unchanged: "Live Pure. Speak True. Right Wrong. Follow the King."

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