We’ve identified two persons who allegedly helped Manhyia South MP escape arrest – EOCO

Confrontation between Manhyia South MP and security personnel reportedly linked to EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) says it has identified two persons who allegedly intervened to facilitate the escape of Manhyia South MP, Baffour Awuah, during an attempted arrest.

According to EOCO in a statement, the two individuals were identified from a video of the incident that occurred on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The Office said the conduct of the two persons is currently being assessed as part of its review of the incident.

“EOCO has identified two persons who, based on the video, allegedly intervened to facilitate the Honourable Member’s escape. Their conduct is being assessed and lawful steps may follow,” the Office said.

EOCO said the attempted arrest was part of steps it had taken to secure the Manhyia South MP’s attendance in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The Office said Mr Baffour Awuah had previously been invited twice in February 2026 to assist with the investigation, but the invitations were not honoured.

EOCO said it subsequently took steps to secure his attendance in accordance with the law.

The attempted arrest, however, was not completed after the situation escalated and officers assessed that further action could endanger public safety.

EOCO said it will review the incident and the available video evidence to determine the appropriate next steps.

“The investigation remains active. EOCO will review the incident and the video evidence to guide its next steps,” the statement added.

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