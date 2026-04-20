What 8 years in the wilderness taught me about Business in Ghana

Alhaji Seidu Agongo

It is now widely accepted that African countries, like those in the West, the Gulf, and Asia, cannot solve their developmental challenges without strong collaboration with a robust and resilient private sector.

Globally, entrepreneurs create jobs, finance infrastructure through taxes and fees, and deliver practical solutions to local problems. Yet in many African countries, private sector development has largely benefited privileged foreign firms—often backed by their home governments—while local entrepreneurs struggle with limited support, unfair competition, and regulatory hostility.

In some cases, governments turn openly against their own businesspeople in a troubling trend that has, at times, appeared to be normalised in our country.

More heartbreaking is the basis for such hostilities. They are often rooted in suspicions of political differences or perceived ties to opponents, resulting in years of hard work and promising ideas being stalled or destroyed through the use of state power. In every practical sense, I have, sadly, lived this experience in recent years.

For those who know me, it is clear I did not begin my business journey in comfortable offices. For brevity, it is fair to say I started in the bustling Nima Market in Accra, trading rice, sugar, and cooking oil, during which I played every role necessary to sustain the business. I offloaded rice, helped manually transport goods to market women traders—some of whom still remember those days and jokingly refer to my hustle—and also acted as accountant, driver, and CEO all at once.

Back then, I was simply an ordinary person trading ordinary goods for ordinary people. Those early years shaped my outlook, which, as you will see later, proved invaluable when adversity struck about nine years ago.

From Opportunity to Ambition

Trade teaches discipline in ways life and classrooms sometimes cannot. It instils an understanding of money, trust, and resilience. From the Nima Market, opportunities grew into ambition, strengthening my belief that indigenous resources, if properly governed, could build institutions that outlast individuals.

With the support of committed partners, that belief translated into investments across media, finance, education, manufacturing, and services.

Each business created jobs for fellow Ghanaians, helping families navigate a harsh unemployment environment and giving them hope. Taxes were paid, and expansion plans were developed.

Burning My Dreams

By 2015–2017, growth felt natural, if not inevitable. Like many Ghanaians who care deeply about the country, I believed that operating within the law, strengthening governance, and committing capital locally would guarantee protection and continuity.

Time, however, proved me wrong.

From 2017 through 2024, my businesses entered a prolonged period of contraction. Growth stalled, operations weakened, and we were forced to shift from expansion to survival.

Over time, financial losses gave way to something deeper—the painful experience of watching years of discipline, effort, and dreams crumble under sudden and overwhelming pressure.

One moment captured the harshness of that period: the destruction of Class FM, part of a media platform that hosted multiple stations and supported dozens of livelihoods.

Looking back, it felt like more than just a building was lost. It was as though a voice, its audience, and the dreams of a young boy from the dusty landscapes of the Upper East Region were being erased.

Separately, I endured prolonged prosecution and persecution. For nearly eight years, my life revolved around the courtroom. From Monday to Friday, I reported to court from 8 a.m. until sunset, under constant threat of warrants if I failed to appear. My entrepreneurial pursuits, which required focus and leadership, were replaced by a struggle for legal survival, leading to the collapse of my businesses.

Heritage Bank’s Takedown

Perhaps the most significant episode was the collapse of Heritage Bank Limited.

Heritage was a licensed and operational bank with staff, depositors, assets, and obligations, led by experienced professionals, including the respected Prof. Kwesi Botchwey as Chairman. The bank was solvent and resilient, as confirmed by Bank of Ghana reports, and plans were underway to position it as a technology-driven, customer-focused institution.

Then the Bank of Ghana revoked its licence—a decision that shocked us and many observers. Meanwhile, other indigenous banks facing distress were supported, restructured, or guided to merge.

The ‘Not Fit and Proper’ Label

In revoking Heritage’s licence, the Bank of Ghana designated me as “not fit and proper,” a label that carried far-reaching consequences.

Banks immediately closed my personal and corporate accounts, effectively locking me out of the formal financial system—the very system I had sought to strengthen. With a single regulatory decision, I was unable to transact, operate, or function as a normal businessperson.

The label extended beyond banking. Company registrations were blocked, new accounts could not be opened, and I was increasingly portrayed not as an entrepreneur in distress, but as a risk to the financial sector.

Inequality in Business

Heritage’s assets were later auctioned, while properties—including branches built and equipped with significant investment—were left abandoned. Some remain vacant and deteriorating, serving as reminders of how value can be destroyed rather than preserved.

From my perspective, the treatment felt unequal. As I have often said, when inequality enters regulation, confidence exits the system.

What is often overlooked in discussions about business failure is the human cost. Businesses are not abstract entities; they are made up of people—workers whose livelihoods depend on them. When businesses collapse, lives are disrupted, and many are left hoping for a second chance.

Lessons and Picking Up the Pieces

For years, I watched people who trusted my leadership struggle with uncertainty they did not create. That burden remains.

But it also teaches.

I learned that optimism does not replace sustainability, and that legality and compliance alone do not always guarantee protection. For indigenous businesses, rules may exist, but their application can be uneven.

I also learned that resilience is not about quick recovery, but about enduring without abandoning one’s values and long-term goals.

To young entrepreneurs, my advice is simple: build with resilience, not bravado. Keep proper records, and prepare emotionally for setbacks, because in our environment, disruptions can come without warning.

To the political class, business has no party colours. When companies collapse, families risk losing access to basic necessities—food, healthcare, and education—the very foundation of Ghana’s future.

I do not regret building. I only regret the assumption that good faith is always reciprocated.

This reflection is not written in anger, but as a reminder of a system that, at times, appears to suppress rather than support enterprise.

Power is temporary, but its consequences endure. It must be exercised with discretion and in the true interest of the state.

If there is one message for policymakers, it is this: business confidence is fragile. Indigenous enterprise must not become collateral damage in the exercise of authority.

When one business is unfairly weakened, many young people begin to question whether they should even try.

Fortunately, I am still standing—still believing in Ghana, and still determined to rebuild.

The writer is a businessman and philanthropist.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.