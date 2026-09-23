‘When you play Ghana, it’s a derby’ – Kessié sets tone for AFCON qualifying showdown

Audio By Carbonatix
Côte d’Ivoire captain Franck Kessié says the Elephants are treating Thursday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana as a derby.
The 2023 AFCON champions head into the clash with confidence, while Ghana will be without several key players, including Mohammed Kudus and captain Jordan Ayew, due to injury.
Despite the absences, Kessié insists the Ivorian squad remains focused on executing head coach Hervé Renard’s instructions and producing a strong performance from the opening whistle.
“It’s clear. When you play Ghana, it’s a derby. Ghana is also a great African nation, with very good players,” Kessié said.
“As the coach said, we work, we absorb the instructions to be on top tomorrow, right from kick-off.”
The two West African giants will meet in Bouaké in what promises to be a highly competitive opening fixture in the AFCON qualifying campaign.
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