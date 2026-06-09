Why I lost most of my fans – Lizzo explains

American singer and rapper Melissa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known as Lizzo, has said the shift from radio to streaming contributed to her dwindling fanbase.

Addressing an X post by a fan who mentioned that her fanbase has been dwindling over the past two years, Lizzo explained that she is a “radio darling” and that most people discovered her music through radio, adding that the current shift from radio to streaming has cost her the bulk of her fans.

Lizzo claimed that her career is also under attack from saboteurs.

The Grammy-winning singer said she is currently doing her best to stay afloat.

“…The industry has changed so much in the last 3 years. streaming replaced radio, and I was a radio darling. That’s how my fans discovered my music. Not to mention the very obvious and public attack on my career changed things,” Lizzo’s post partly read.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.