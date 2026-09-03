Why Muzic Mensah walked away from gospel and embraced highlife

For Ghanaian singer and songwriter Lawrence Mensah, professionally known as Muzic Mensah, the journey from gospel music to contemporary Highlife has been marked by a gradual shift in both sound and artistic direction.

Muzic Mensah began his professional music career in 2004 as a gospel artiste, spending the next decade recording and performing music centred on Christian themes and worship.

His time in the gospel sector came to an end in 2014, following what he has described in media interviews as challenges within the industry's structure.

Among the concerns he raised were limited financial backing and promotional support for musicians operating within local church music circles.

After several years away from the spotlight, Mensah returned to music in 2021 under the name Muzic Mensah, this time pursuing a different musical direction rooted in contemporary Highlife and Afrobeats.

His work under Triple M Records has produced releases including "Obi Besú" in 2023, "Lady in Red" in 2024 and "All Correct" in 2026.

The songs combine elements of traditional Ghanaian Highlife, particularly guitar driven arrangements, with contemporary Afro pop production.

The transition has allowed Mensah to explore themes beyond his earlier gospel repertoire. His current catalogue often focuses on resilience, confidence, relationships and personal growth, while retaining elements of the musical traditions that influenced him.

Now dividing his time between Ghana and the United States, Mensah continues to develop his identity as a Highlife artiste while building a catalogue aimed at audiences in Ghana and the diaspora.

His career trajectory offers an example of how musicians can evolve across genres and audiences while drawing on experiences from earlier stages of their artistic journeys.

From gospel stages in the mid 2000s to contemporary Highlife and Afrobeats, Muzic Mensah's musical path has been defined by reinvention and a continued search for creative expression.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.