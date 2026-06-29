Audio By Carbonatix
A woman and two children have been found dead in floodwaters at Dome following the heavy rains that triggered widespread flooding across parts of the Greater Accra Region.
The three bodies were recovered after floodwaters inundated sections of the community, adding to the growing death toll from Monday's devastating floods.
The identities of the victims have not yet been officially released.
The latest tragedy comes as several parts of Accra, including Alajo, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, and sections of the Mallam–Kasoa Highway, experienced severe flooding following hours of torrential rainfall. The floods submerged homes, stranded motorists, disrupted traffic, and damaged vehicles and other properties.
Authorities have urged residents living in flood-prone communities to move to safer locations whenever water levels begin to rise and to avoid attempting to walk or drive through floodwaters.
The Presidency has also advised the public to remain vigilant, follow official safety directives, and call the national emergency number, 112, for assistance in flood-related emergencies.
Latest Stories
-
‘Let’s end Accra’s flood cycle’ — Mahama orders post-flood relief
11 seconds
-
Mahama proposes new city to decongest flood-prone Accra after Monday disaster
10 minutes
-
Woman, two children found dead in floodwaters at Dome
34 minutes
-
Accra flood death toll rises to nine as rescue teams intensify operations
44 minutes
-
Stop fiddling with anti-flood interventions — NPP slams government
2 hours
-
GRA triggers emergency measures to save businesses as heavy rains paralyse Accra
2 hours
-
Floods: Body of man believed to be in his 60s found along Alajo railway line
2 hours
-
Gov’t outlines aggressive anti-flood measures as devastating rains submerge Accra and Tema
3 hours
-
NACOC sensitises motorists on drug-trafficking risks
3 hours
-
Energy Ministry: Heavy rains disrupt power supply in Greater Accra Region; restoration to begin when conditions are safe
3 hours
-
Cholera, typhoid, and snakebites: Ghana Health Service warns public over escalating rainy-season dangers
3 hours
-
Ghana Eye Project provides free eye screening and surgery to over 2,000 people
3 hours
-
Laughing at Harm: Akabenezer and the problem with sexualised comedy
3 hours
-
Presidency issues urgent flood safety advisory following heavy rains
3 hours
-
Finance Ministry cites ¢10.7bn 2025 NHIS funding as health financing reforms deepen
3 hours