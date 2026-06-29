Woman, two children found dead in floodwaters at Dome

A woman and two children have been found dead in floodwaters at Dome following the heavy rains that triggered widespread flooding across parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The three bodies were recovered after floodwaters inundated sections of the community, adding to the growing death toll from Monday's devastating floods.

The identities of the victims have not yet been officially released.

The latest tragedy comes as several parts of Accra, including Alajo, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, and sections of the Mallam–Kasoa Highway, experienced severe flooding following hours of torrential rainfall. The floods submerged homes, stranded motorists, disrupted traffic, and damaged vehicles and other properties.

Authorities have urged residents living in flood-prone communities to move to safer locations whenever water levels begin to rise and to avoid attempting to walk or drive through floodwaters.

The Presidency has also advised the public to remain vigilant, follow official safety directives, and call the national emergency number, 112, for assistance in flood-related emergencies.

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