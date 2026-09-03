Woman’s decomposed body found in gutter near Haatso DVLA office

Source: Adomonline  
  3 September 2026 8:10pm
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The body of a woman has reportedly been found in a gutter along the Haatso-Bohye Road near the New DVLA office.

Residents are said to have been alerted by a strong stench from the area, prompting some of them to trace the source to the gutter where the body was discovered.

The body was reportedly in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting that it may have been there for some time before it was found.

The discovery was subsequently reported to the police, who arrived at the scene to retrieve the body and begin investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The area was also fumigated following the removal of the body.

Police have started investigations to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances that led to her unfortunate demise.

Meanwhile, residents have appealed for streetlights to prevent further crimes.

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