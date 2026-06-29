Wonder Kutor calls on government to review the ‘No Fees Stress’ policy

Wonder Victor Kutor, Esq., Board Chairman of VRA International Schools Ltd

Wonder Victor Kutor, Esq., Board Chairman of VRA International Schools Ltd, has called on the government to review its "No Fees Stress" policy, arguing that parents who can afford to buy luxury vehicles and other expensive gifts for their children after Senior High School should not benefit from state-funded tertiary education support.

According to Mr. Kutor, the policy should be targeted at financially disadvantaged students to ensure that limited public resources are used efficiently.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2026 of the Senior High School at Akosombo International School on Saturday, June 27, 2026, Mr. Kutor, who is also a National Executive Committee member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said parents who openly display wealth cannot reasonably claim they are unable to finance their children's tertiary education.

He explained that while he supports the principle behind the "No Fees Stress" policy which seeks to reduce the financial burden on parents, its implementation should be reviewed to ensure that assistance reaches those who genuinely need it.

Mr. Kutor, who has personally supported underprivileged students with educational materials and logistical assistance, stressed that he has no objection to the policy itself.

However, he believes that some parents have demonstrated through their extravagant spending that they are financially capable of paying their children's university fees.

His comments follow widespread displays of expensive graduation gifts, including luxury vehicles, presented to students after completing Senior High School.

In some reported cases, parents reportedly purchased vehicles valued at over US$500,000 for their children.

Videos and photographs of the lavish celebrations circulated widely on social media, prompting the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ban the practice.

The government's "No Fees Stress" policy is already being implemented, with first-year students in public tertiary institutions benefiting from the programme.

For the 2025/2026 academic year, the government released GH¢537 million to support 159,750 first-year students.

In the previous academic year, it spent GH¢399 million on approximately 152,000 students, bringing total expenditure under the programme to more than GH¢936 million over the two years.

Mr. Kutor argued that if parents can afford to purchase luxury vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for their children after Senior High School, they should also be able to finance their tertiary education.

He therefore called on the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Students Loan Trust Fund, the implementing agency for the programme, to review the policy so that it is more effectively targeted at students from less privileged and financially challenged challenged backgrounds.

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