Wontumi sentence is severe and raises questions of fairness — John Peter Amewu

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, has described the 20-year prison sentence handed to Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as "severe" and "shocking", saying it raises legitimate questions about proportionality, fairness and the administration of justice.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 22, Mr Amewu expressed solidarity with the convicted politician while emphasising that his position should not be interpreted as opposition to the rule of law or the independence of the judiciary.

"I have received with deep shock and profound concern the news of the conviction and custodial sentence imposed on Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako," he said.

"As a citizen of Ghana, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, and a longstanding member of the New Patriotic Party tradition, I wish to state clearly that I respect the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the constitutional processes available to every citizen."

Chairman Wontumi was convicted on six counts under Section 99 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019, after the Accra High Court found him guilty of unlawfully assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval and facilitating illegal mining in a protected forest reserve through Akonta Mining Limited.

He is serving a 20-year prison sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison and has also appeared before a court in connection with a separate illegal mining case involving the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

The NPP has indicated that it will pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the conviction and sentence.

Mr Amewu, a former NPP Volta Regional Chairman, said he had worked closely with Chairman Wontumi during the party's rebuilding efforts following its defeat in the 2008 general election.

"Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako is not just a political figure to me. He is a colleague and a person I have worked closely with in the service of the New Patriotic Party," he stated.

He recalled collaborating with Wontumi and other party executives in mobilising support ahead of the NPP's return to power in the 2016 general election.

While acknowledging the devastating impact of illegal mining, Mr Amewu maintained that the fight against galamsey must be conducted within the bounds of fairness and due process.

"The fight against illegal mining must be firm, lawful, and non-partisan," he said. "At the same time, the fight must be conducted in a manner that preserves justice, proportionality, due process, and public confidence in the legal system."

He argued that the sentence raises broader questions about how Ghana balances environmental protection, criminal accountability, judicial discretion, political neutrality and humane justice.

Supports appeal

The former Lands Minister welcomed the decision by Chairman Wontumi's legal team and the NPP to challenge the conviction through the appellate courts.

"The appeal courts exist precisely to review questions of law, proportionality, sentencing discretion, and possible errors in principle," he said.

"My solidarity with Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako is not a rejection of the rule of law. Rather, it is a call for the rule of law to operate fully, fairly, transparently, and proportionately."

He also urged party supporters to remain calm and allow the legal process to take its course.

Mr Amewu extended his support to Chairman Wontumi, his family, the Ashanti Regional leadership of the NPP and the wider party, while calling on Ghanaians to reflect on the country's justice system.

"May justice be done, and may Ghana remain united, lawful, and peaceful," he concluded.

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