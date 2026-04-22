Workers of Engineers and Planners strike at Tarkwa over unpaid benefits

Workers of Engineers and Planners operating at the Gold Fields Tarkwa Mine have withdrawn their services in protest over the delayed payment of key employment benefits.

The workers cite outstanding provident fund contributions, end-of-contract benefits, and Tier Two pension payments as the basis for their industrial action, describing the delays as prolonged and financially crippling.

According to the aggrieved staff, the situation has placed severe pressure on their livelihoods, leaving them with no option but to halt work until all outstanding payments are settled.

The strike follows a series of internal meetings where concerns over welfare and financial security dominated discussions.

Workers insist the unpaid entitlements are critical to their immediate needs and long-term stability, and are calling on management to urgently process and release all funds owed.

While maintaining a firm stance, they say they remain open to dialogue, provided engagements lead to swift and concrete outcomes.

In a related development, the striking workers have reportedly been denied access to the mine site, amid concerns that tensions could escalate if entry is permitted under the current conditions.

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