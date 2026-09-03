Works and Housing Minister pushes to cut Kaneshie road closure from one year to 6–9 months

Works and Housing Minister Ahmed Ibrahim has called for a review of the proposed one-year closure of a section of the Winneba–Accra road at Kaneshie.

He warned that the planned engineering works could cause severe disruption to commuters, businesses and traffic flow if the closure is not carefully coordinated.

The Minister made the remarks during an inspection of the project site ahead of the temporary closure of about 1.5 kilometres of the road, from the Kaneshie Roundabout to Accra Academy.

The closure is expected to begin next week to allow contractors to undertake critical engineering works on the stretch.

While acknowledging the importance of the project, Mr Ibrahim said its potential impact must be fully assessed before work begins.

He stressed that the decision required coordination among several government institutions rather than being left to a single ministry.

“I’m not the Minister for Roads, I’m not the Finance Minister, and I’m not the National Security Minister. All these ministers need to be convinced and understand the effect of what is going to happen here,” he said.

The Minister warned that shutting down one of Accra’s busiest road corridors for 12 months could result in significant congestion and inconvenience for thousands of motorists who rely on the route daily.

“If we start, there will be a lot of inconvenience. The situation will be chaotic,” he added.

Mr Ibrahim urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Finance Ministry, National Security Ministry and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to work together on measures to minimise the impact of the closure.

He said adequate arrangements must be put in place before contractors move to site to prevent the closure from worsening congestion in the capital.

The Minister also questioned the proposed 12-month completion period, suggesting that the timeline should be reviewed and, if possible, reduced.

He proposed a completion period of between six and nine months as a possible alternative.

The planned engineering works are intended to improve the condition of the Kaneshie section of the Winneba–Accra road.

However, authorities have yet to announce detailed traffic diversion arrangements ahead of the planned closure, leaving commuters and businesses awaiting clarity on how traffic will be managed during the construction period.

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