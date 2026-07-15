World Cup 2026: Didi Dramani’s tactical preview of England vs Argentina

Audio By Carbonatix
England and Argentina, who are among the two favourites for the 2026 World Cup, go head-to-head in a mouth-watering second semi-final match-up on Wednesday with the winner facing Spain in this year's final.
Former Hearts of Oak boss Mas-Ud Didi Dramani gives a tactical preview of the game
ARGENTINA
OFFENSIVE (Strategy/Organisation: 1-3-5-2/1-3-3-1-3)
- Strong rotation in their Midfield play (overloading centrally to penetrate) with numerical dominance to release players in the wide areas and overloading in the final third play (5-6 players)
- Individual fluidity of movement has been eminent in the team with breaking lines centrally.
- Deep runs to exploit spaces between opposing centre-back and fullback areas (Half spaces) have been an important cue (identity) – Gonzales (LWB), Mac Allister, Fernandez, Molina (RWB)
- Paresa (CDM) is key in the setup. He gives the team the offensive balance
- Alvarez and Messi are very dangerous in the final third. They sometimes serve as the decoys of the attacking play (set-up) and could drop more centrally, where they find the space to make deeper runs up front with a third man movement
- TRANSITION – Strong in the turnovers (3rd goal against Switzerland)
- Offensive set pieces have been a key strength of the team with Romero, Martinez and Otamendi (3 CBs). Messi's accuracy in the delivery
DEFENSIVE (Strategy/Organisation: 1-5–2-1-2)
- Aggressive and high intensity in the counter-pressing and also recovering runs to try to recover the ball quicker (1st and 2nd pressure)
- They could drop in a low-medium block only when it’s necessary – and like to press high when necessary.
- TRANSITION-Very deliberate in the turnovers due to their aggression and intensity upfront and midfield, so it’s one of their defensive strengths.
- They could allow opponents with possession (it's a trap to create spaces) with the offensive turnover.
- Set pieces – Argentina has been strong defending set pieces. They will come to test against a set-piece-orientated English side. Martinez (GK) will be tested in terms of his organisation of the setup.
substitutions
- It could be tactical
- Physical
- Medical
- Game/player management
KEY PLAYERS
- Messi
- Alvarez
- Mac Allister
ENGLAND
(Strategy/Organisation: 1-4-2-3-1/1-3-3-1-3)
- They build up with the GK (short or long)
- Rice drops to join the 2 CBs (Stones/Konsa and Gueyi)
- Fullbacks rotation centrally to join Anderson (midfield overload)
- Saka and Gordon (wingers) stay wide and high with Jude between the wingers – Kane can serve as a decoy while Jude fills in with the late and decisive runs in the channels and in the box in key moments.
- Very strong in the wide overload during breakthroughs, Gordon's and Saka's incisive delivery and isolation in the 1v1 (this could be very decisive) and the movement and runs of the fullback in the half spaces
- TRANSITION – Strong in the turnovers offensively (2 goals against Mexico) – this is a strong attacking attribute of the team.
- Set pieces (offensive) – another strong point against a strong defensive set-piece team. Good test for both teams.
DEFENSIVE (Strategy/Organisation: 1-4-5-1)
- They try to stay consistent with their competitive and compact shape.
- Wingers (Gordon/Saka) have tirelessly battled to funnel inside and tracking down to their goal when needed.
- The entire team could be seen in a Low-Medium block shape with the coordinated distances it requires
TRANSITION (Turnover) - the team switches quickly into the defensive transition when not in possession
- Set pieces – defensive. They struggled against Norway to contain the set pieces, though they are a strong set-piece team. They come against an equally strong offensive Argentinian side with the precision of delivery by Messi (a good test for both teams)
Substitutions
- It could be tactical
- Physical
- Medical
- Game/player management
KEY PLAYERS
- Jude
- Kane
- Rice
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