World Drug Day: Bel-Aqua Foundation donates GH¢120,000 to NACOC to combat drug abuse in SHSs

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bel-Aqua Care Foundation has donated GH¢120,000 to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to support the training of approximately 800 counsellors in Senior High Schools (SHSs) across Ghana's 16 regions as part of activities marking World Drug Day.
The initiative is expected to strengthen drug abuse prevention efforts by equipping school counsellors with the knowledge and skills needed to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse and provide counselling to those in need.
Speaking after the presentation, the Head of Marketing at Bel-Aqua, Chris Addo Sarkodie, said the donation reflects the company's commitment to improving the well-being of Ghanaians through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme under the Bel-Aqua Care Foundation.
"For the past four years, the Bel-Aqua Care Foundation has been promoting mental health awareness. This year, as part of World Drug Day, we are partnering with the Narcotics Control Commission to focus on raising awareness and preventing drug abuse among the youth, particularly Senior High School students," he said.
He explained that the GH¢120,000 donation would support the training of counsellors who will educate students, offer guidance, and provide counselling services to individuals battling substance abuse.
"Our goal is to train counsellors who will reach at least 50 Senior High Schools across the 16 regions. At the Bel-Aqua Care Foundation, we care about the well-being of Ghanaians. We believe in giving back to society and empowering the youth because we are not only in business to make a profit but also to contribute to national development," he added.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the Commission, the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, commended the Bel-Aqua Care Foundation for supporting the Commission's efforts to tackle drug abuse among young people.
"We are grateful to the Bel-Aqua Care Foundation for coming on board to support our efforts to educate, advise and reform students on the dangers of drug abuse. Many young people who use these substances do not fully understand why they are taking them or the long-term consequences. This is why education and counselling remain critical," he stated.
Brigadier General Mantey also warned individuals involved in the sale and distribution of illicit drugs that the Commission would continue to enforce the law without compromise.
"Those engaged in the sale of these illicit drugs should know that if they are caught, they will be arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law," he warned.
The training programme is expected to enhance early intervention and counselling services in Senior High Schools, contributing to the national effort to reduce drug abuse among Ghana's youth.
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