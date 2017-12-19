Kenyan court awards teen $40,000 after police strip-search

A Kenyan court has awarded a schoolgirl four million Kenyan shillings ($40,000; £30,000) after she was strip-searched by police looking for drugs in 2015.

Half-naked pictures of the young woman, allegedly taken by police during the incident, were then circulated on social media.

The court said the rights of the 18-year-old secondary school student had been violated.

The lawsuit was filed jointly by the victim and child rights group Cradle.

They said that the semi-nude photos humiliated her and sought compensation of $70,000.

Local media say that the young woman was one of 45 students arrested by police reportedly for smoking marijuana and having sex on a bus.

