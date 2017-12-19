Serena Williams asks fans for help over baby's teething

Serena Williams asks fans for help over baby's teething
Source: BBC
Date: 19-12-2017 Time: 02:12:26:pm

Tennis champion Serena Williams may be facing her biggest challenge yet, as she has turned to social media to ask followers for advice on how to soothe her teething baby.

"Teething - aka the devil - is so hard," she told them.

She said she had tried amber beads, cold towels and letting her daughter chew on her fingers - adding she held her until she fell asleep.

Her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, was born on 1 September.

Serena's followers had various pieces of advice to offer: many recommended using teething rings or letting the baby chew on toys or frozen fruit or ice cubes (placed in a mesh feeder or wrapped in muslin). They also suggested using teething biscuits or teething gels.

Others mentioned letting the baby chew on the end of blankets or pillow cases, or giving the baby age-appropriate painkillers, or teething granules.

There were suggestions of using breast milk popsicles if she was still breastfeeding, or breastfeeding generally as a way to soothe her baby.

Some suggested using cold cloves tea, or clove oil, to rub on the baby's gums, and others recalled the old advice of rubbing brandy on the baby's gums. One mentioned her grandmother used a drumstick chicken bone stripped and boiled in broth.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register