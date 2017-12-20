'Many trapped' by Kenyan nightclub fire

'Many trapped' by Kenyan nightclub fire
Source: BBC
Date: 20-12-2017 Time: 06:12:37:pm

At least two people have been killed in a fire which swept through a popular nightclub on the outskirts of Kenya's lakeside city of Kisumu, police say.

The number of dead could rise as many people are feared trapped in the building, police told the BBC.

Fire-fighters were still battling the blaze four hours after it started on the first floor, local media report.

Police suspect that an electrical fault caused the fire at the Dream City nightclub, which also has guestrooms.

Rescue workers pulled out two charred bodies from burnt rooms, Kisumu county police commander John Kamau said.

Four people were safely evacuated from the building, he added.

Others escaped after jumping out of windows, Kenya's privately owned Daily Nation newspaper reported.

The 12 guest rooms were fully occupied when the fire started at about 04:00 local time (01:00 GMT), it added.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register