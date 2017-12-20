US TV host quits over equal pay dispute

Date: 20-12-2017 Time: 11:12:13:pm
Catt Sadler has worked at the network for more than a decade

US TV news presenter Catt Sadler has quit her role with E! News after learning that she earned about half of what her male co-host does.

Sadler, who has worked at the network since 2006, said an executive had made her aware of the pay gap.

In a statement, she said she subsequently asked for "what I know I deserve and [was] denied repeatedly".

She made her final appearance on the network on Tuesday, fronting daytime programme Daily Pop and later E! News.

Sadler said in a post on her website: "There was a massive disparity in pay between my similarly situated male co-host and myself. He was making close to double my salary for the past several years."

"How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated? How can we make it better for the next generation of girls if we do not stand for what is fair and just today?" she added.

She added that she had wanted to stay in her job but "the decision was made for me and I must go".

In a tweet, Sadler said it had been a "difficult day" but thanked her fans for sending supportive messages.

 

In a statement to the BBC, an E! spokesperson said: "E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler's many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network."

Earlier this year, the female presenter of one of Australia's most prestigious TV news shows moved to a rival channel amid reports that she had been denied pay parity with her male co-presenter.

Lisa Wilkinson, 57, announced that she was joining Channel Ten's The Project because the Nine Network had been "unable to meet her expectations".

