Warning shots as N Korean soldier defects

Warning shots as N Korean soldier defects
Source: BBC
Date: 21-12-2017 Time: 08:12:04:am
The DMZ is one of the world's most heavily guarded strips of land

South Korea's military has fired warning shots at North Korean guards searching for a soldier who defected.

The North Korean soldier had walked across the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) shortly after 08:00 (23:00 GMT Wednesday).

He had emerged from thick fog at a checkpoint, said the South's military.

He is the fourth North Korean soldier to defect this year. The incident comes weeks after one of the most dramatic defections in recent times.

In that incident, on 13 November, a soldier was shot as he fled across to the southern side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the village of Panmunjom.

Thursday's incident took place at a checkpoint in the mid-western frontline, said Roh Jae-cheon, spokesman for South Korea's joint chiefs of staff.

Heavy fog had descended on the area, limiting visibility to about 100m (110 yards), he told reporters. But as the North Korean soldier approached the post, his movements were picked up on surveillance equipment.

Mr Roh added that the defector was taken into custody and was "safely secured". Authorities are now investigating what drove him to make the crossing.

Hours after the crossing, a group of border guards from the North approached the border, appearing to search for their comrade, according to South Korea's defence ministry. South Korean soldiers fired about 20 warning shots.

Yonhap news agency reported that the sound of gunshots coming from the North was heard 40 minutes later, although no bullets were found to have crossed the border.

Barbed wire fence at the Imjingak, near the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on 14 April 2017 in Paju, South Korea.

Very few North Korean defectors risk crossing to the South via the DMZ.

One of the world's most heavily guarded strips of land, the DMZ is a thin buffer zone between the two Koreas and is fortified on both sides with barbed wire, surveillance cameras, electric fencing and landmines.

Last month's defection saw a soldier drive a jeep right up to the border, in a dramatic escape captured on surveillance cameras.

He ran across to the South in a hail of bullets from North Korean guards.

Shot five times, the soldier collapsed in a pile of leaves on the South's side, and was later rescued by South Korean soldiers.

His recovery was closely tracked by South Korean media. He was released from intensive care and is reported to have written a thank you note to the doctors who treated him.

Two other North Korean soldiers defected, also via the DMZ, in June this year in separate incidents. Only one soldier defected last year.

The total number of North Koreans who directly defected to the South has also risen to 15 this year, compared to five last year, according to official figures reported by Yonhap news agency.

Hundreds more defect through China, before making their way to the South.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, South Korea's unification ministry said two defecting North Koreans had been found on a fishing boat in the South's waters.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin

LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register