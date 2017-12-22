Protests in Niger over tax hikes

Thousands of people have been protesting on the streets across Niger against proposed tax increases.

The 2018 budget introduces housing and inheritance taxes.

Prices of water and electricity will also be increased and commercial activities will be taxed more.

The government says it is facing financial difficulties and needs more money to carry out developmental projects.

The parliament has already approved the budget.

But some of the protesters in Zinder, the country's second largest city, told the BBC that the proposed taxes would make life more difficult for most people and called on the authorities to rescind their decisions.

The protests have been generally peaceful across the country. However, the authorities have banned the march in the capital, Niamey, citing security concerns.

In October, protesters clashed with security forces there during similar demonstrations.

Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world though it has huge uranium deposits.