Protests in Niger over tax hikes

Protests in Niger over tax hikes
Source: BBC
Date: 22-12-2017 Time: 08:12:15:am

Thousands of people have been protesting on the streets across Niger against proposed tax increases.

The 2018 budget introduces housing and inheritance taxes.

Prices of water and electricity will also be increased and commercial activities will be taxed more.

The government says it is facing financial difficulties and needs more money to carry out developmental projects.

The parliament has already approved the budget.

But some of the protesters in Zinder, the country's second largest city, told the BBC that the proposed taxes would make life more difficult for most people and called on the authorities to rescind their decisions.

The protests have been generally peaceful across the country. However, the authorities have banned the march in the capital, Niamey, citing security concerns.

In October, protesters clashed with security forces there during similar demonstrations.

Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world though it has huge uranium deposits.

NIGER 1

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register