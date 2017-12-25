Japan court rules father legally responsible for secret IVF child

A Japanese court has ruled a father legally responsible for a child who was born after his ex-partner impregnated herself with a frozen embryo without his knowledge.

The man conceded he was the biological father of the two-year-old girl.

But he disputed his legal paternity status because he had no say in whether she would be born.

Although the couple had separated a year and a half before the girl was born, they were still married.

The man had already fathered a son by in-vitro fertilisation with his then-partner.

After the couple split, the mother then chose to become pregnant with a frozen embryo.