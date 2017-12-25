Japan court rules father legally responsible for secret IVF child

Japan court rules father legally responsible for secret IVF child
Source: BBC
Date: 25-12-2017 Time: 04:12:57:pm

A Japanese court has ruled a father legally responsible for a child who was born after his ex-partner impregnated herself with a frozen embryo without his knowledge.

The man conceded he was the biological father of the two-year-old girl.

But he disputed his legal paternity status because he had no say in whether she would be born.

Although the couple had separated a year and a half before the girl was born, they were still married.

The man had already fathered a son by in-vitro fertilisation with his then-partner.

After the couple split, the mother then chose to become pregnant with a frozen embryo.

The man filed a lawsuit in an attempt to void the parental relationship.

But the court in Nara Prefecture ruled that, under Japanese law, the husband is presumed to be the father if the wife falls pregnant during the marriage - and the fact that they were separated did not matter.

The Japan Times reports that clinic staff told the court they assumed both parents consented to the second pregnancy, because they had not requested for the frozen embryo to be disposed of.

The couple have since divorced.

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Hawa Koomson's aide explains 'bloated' budget
Akufo-Addo commends Otiko for Kyebi Christmas party
Nana Damoah releases much anticipated Sikaman Awards 2017
Don’t stigmatise lepers, show them love – Bawumia appeals

  Close
Latest Stories

Japan court rules father legally responsible for secret IVF child
Moscow subway bus crash kills four people
Pit bull attack leaves Kentucky woman dead, husband injured
Nana Damoah releases much anticipated Sikaman Awards 2017
The 11 best apps for your new Android phone
Hawa Koomson's aide explains 'bloated' budget
Akufo-Addo commends Otiko for Kyebi Christmas party
MzVee, Kidi, Kumai Eugene shake ‘Turn Up Party’ as DJ Obina is crowned winner
LIFESTYLE
Is it actually that important to pee after sex?
ODD NEWS
Marijuana for Christmas, and lots of it, reportedly found in elderly couple's truck
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
The 11 best apps for your new Android phone
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register