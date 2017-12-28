George Weah secures 61% of votes to win Liberia presidency

George Weah secures 61% of votes to win Liberia presidency
Source: BBC
Date: 28-12-2017 Time: 06:12:20:pm
George Weah

Former footballer George Weah is set to become Liberia's president following Tuesday's run-off election.

The National Elections Commission said that with 98.1% of ballots counted, Mr Weah had won 61.5% of the vote.

Opponent Joseph Boakai is far behind with 38.5%.

He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president. She defeated Mr Weah in the presidential election run-off in 2005, after the end of a brutal civil war.

Mr Weah, 51, won the first round in October with 38.4% of the vote, compared with the 28.8% of Mr Boakai, 73. His failure to secure an outright majority forced a run-off.

Mr Weah played for a string of football clubs, including AC Milan and Paris St-Germain, and is the only African footballer to have won Fifa World Player of the Year and the coveted Ballon D'Or, in 1995.

He entered politics after his retirement in 2002 and is currently a senator in Liberia's parliament.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
George Weah secures 61% of votes to win Liberia presidency
Stop meddling in sensitive diplomatic issues - PNC chides members
Ghana’s first restaurant to house entrepreneurs, writers opens
Myjoyonline.com Influence Awards: It's not an election year but you can still vote

  Close
Latest Stories

Pedophiles to be given ‘Child Sex Bots’ to prevent them from attacking children
Kofi Annan writes: The Courage to Make Positive Change
Security guru McAfee says he was hacked
Joy FM’s Home Affairs programme climaxes 2017 with sex seminar
The polygamous town in a genetic crisis
The man who swims to work
Otiko presents GHS27, 800 to support trafficked children
George Weah secures 61% of votes to win Liberia presidency

LIFESTYLE
The polygamous town in a genetic crisis
ODD NEWS
The man who swims to work
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Security guru McAfee says he was hacked
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register