More than 40 killed in suicide blast in Afghanistan

More than 40 killed in suicide blast in Afghanistan
Source: BBC
Date: 28-12-2017 Time: 08:12:09:am
Security forces sealed off the area after the attack

At least 40 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide attack at a Shia cultural and religious organisation in a western area of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The interior ministry told the BBC the suicide blast was followed by another two explosions in the area.

No-one has yet said they were behind the attack.

In recent months, so-called Islamic State has been carrying out attacks on Shia targets across the country.

The Taliban have issued a statement saying they were not involved.

Images on social media showed a number of bodies in a courtyard following the blast.

Deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Agence France-Presse: "The target of the attack was the Tabayan cultural centre. A ceremony was being held to mark the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion in Afghanistan when the explosion went off."

A number of students were reportedly attending a discussion forum with media group members at the offices.

The head of Afghan Press, the media branch of the Shia organisation, told the BBC that so far dozens of bodies had been carried from the building and officials have reported dozens more being brought to hospitals.

In October, at least 39 people were killed in an attack on a mosque belonging to the Shia minority.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Three die after running motorbike into stationary truck
Help organise, not jockey for NDC flagbearership – Former Veep
NPP congratulates new ANC Leader, Cyril Ramaphosa
Samuel Inkoom completes move to Al Merreikh

  Close
Latest Stories

Gov’t intervention required to address social housing needs – GHL Bank MD
GHL Bank, Regimanuel Grey join forces to address housing deficit
Eboue offered legal advice to help overturn devastating court ruling
Walk often for health - McDan chief urges Ghanaians
Gov’t to pay more attention to property rate in 2018
South Africa outlaws promotion of any one religion in schools
South Africa outlaws promotion of any one religion in schools
Re: Peasant farmers caution Ghanaians against consuming GMO foods during Christmas festivities
LIFESTYLE
Five Christmas tips to avoid a New Year divorce
ODD NEWS
Woman stunned by $284bn electricity bill
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
The best games for your new PC
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register