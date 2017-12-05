Obama: Elect more women 'because men seem to be having some problems these days'

Obama: Elect more women 'because men seem to be having some problems these days'
Source: Yahoo
Date: 05-12-2017 Time: 01:12:52:am
Obama Barack

Barack Obama said he believes more future leaders should be women. 

The former U.S. president was in Paris over the weekend, speaking to a group of media leaders, financiers and academics known as Les Napoleons.

During the speech, he announced that it was time to put more women in power “because men seem to be having some problems these days,” AFP reported. 

Although Obama didn’t name names, he was clearly referring to the growing number of men in media, politics and entertainment who’ve recently been accused of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault.

“Not to generalize but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialization,” Obama said. 

He also took a swipe at President Donald Trump’s administration, saying that there was a “temporary absence of American leadership” on climate change.

Earlier this year, Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register