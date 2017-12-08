Zuma to appeal ruling banning him from appointing prosecutions chiefs

Source: Businesslive.co.za
Date: 08-12-2017 Time: 06:12:01:pm

President Jacob Zuma will appeal the judgment of the High Court in Pretoria, in which he was found to be too conflicted to appoint the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

A full bench of judges ordered on Friday that the deputy president must appoint the NDPP for the remainder of Zuma’s term.

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, who read out the unanimous judgment, also ordered that the settlement agreement reached with former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana, is reviewed and set aside and that he must pay back the money.

Shaun Abrahams’s appointment as NDPP was also reviewed and set aside.

Zuma’s spokesman, Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, said on Friday that the Presidency had noted the judge.

“Whilst the president awaits a full briefing on the judgement, he has been advised that an early assessment displays, with respect, various grounds upon which a successful appeal may be prosecuted,” Ngqulunga said.

The Presidency said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was an important institution of which appointments are not made lightly.

“Together with judges, who likewise are appointed by the president, the National Director of Public Prosecutions plays a vital role in the criminal justice system.

"Minded by the principle of the separation of powers, constitutional legality and the rule of law, the judgment will be appealed,” Ngqulunga said.

