Uganda editors charged with defaming Museveni

Uganda editors charged with defaming Museveni
Source: BBC
Date: 27-11-2017 Time: 05:11:42:pm

Seven employees of Uganda's Red Pepper tabloid, including including senior editors, have been charged with defaming President Yoweri Museveni, his brother Gen Salim Saleh and Security Minister Henry Tumukunde, the state-linked New Vision newspaper has reported.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused - who have been remanded in custody - injured the reputation of the three following the publication of an article under the headlline: “M7 plots to overthrow Kagame - Rwanda”, the New Vision reported.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni attend on November 21, 2012 a summit meeting at the Speke Resort in the Kampala suburb of Munyonyo.Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni attend on November 21, 2012 a summit meeting at the Speke Resort in the Kampala suburb of Munyonyo.Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni attend on November 21, 2012 a summit meeting at the Speke Resort in the Kampala suburb of Munyonyo.Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni attend on November 21, 2012 a summit meeting at the Speke Resort in the Kampala suburb of Munyonyo.

Uganda denies President Museveni (R) is plotting to oust President Kagame (L)

Red Pepper had subjected President Museveni, known as M7, to hatred, contempt and ridicule, it quoted prosecutors as saying.

Red Pepper has not yet commented.

After the report was published on 20 November, Uganda's foreign minister dismissed it as mischievous and said it was aimed at sowing discord between the two states, led by Mr Museveni and Paul Kagame.

The pair used to be close allies before falling out.

 

 

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace

  Close
Latest Stories

Alabi is best man to lead NDC flagbearership – Quarshigah
UG Debate Society leaves for World University championship
Ace Ankomah challenges Akufo-Addo, Ministers to declare assets publicly
Atsu outshines Andre Ayew as Newcastle halt West Ham’s run
Jordan Ayew rescues draw for Swansea against Crystal Palace
Ato Forson writes: Protecting the public purse indeed
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
LIFESTYLE
5 types of friends and how to deal with them
ODD NEWS
Would you pay $30,000 for a bottle of the world’s most expensive wine?
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: What a year for Bitcoin
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register