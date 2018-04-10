Guinea's pregnancy trickster jailed

Victims were given a mixture of leaves, herbs and other medicines that made their stomachs bloat

A woman in Guinea who sold herbs and potions to sterile women, telling them they would become pregnant, has been jailed for five years.

N'na Fanta Camara made concoctions that made their bellies swell.

The traditional healer is said to have tricked more than 700 women, charging them large sums for the treatment.

The BBC's Alhassan Sillah in the capital, Conakry, says her victims at the court were upset she did not get a harsher sentence.

The use of traditional medicine is common in Guinea and other parts of Africa.

Camara, who was found guilty of fraud and impersonating a doctor by giving the women harmful substances and endangering their lives, was also ordered to pay $165,000 (£116,000) in compensation.

Two other accomplices were convicted of similar charges, and were sentenced to three years and four years in prison.