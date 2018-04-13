DR Congo boycotts its own aid conference

Tens of thousands of Congolese refugees have crossed the border into Uganda

The Democratic Republic of Congo has boycotted a UN donor conference in Geneva seeking to raise $1.7bn (£1.2bn) for the country.

The UN says more than 13 million Congolese need humanitarian aid, calling it a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

But the government says the UN has exaggerated the scale of the problem.

Aid agencies say 4.5 million people have been forced from their homes by violence, hunger and instability.

Tens of thousands of Congolese have sought refuge in western Uganda.

DR Congo is rich in mineral and other resources but is affected by armed conflicts, corruption and a political crisis.

In response, the UN has declared that the humanitarian crisis facing the country is level three - the body's highest-level emergency.

"This is up there with Yemen and Syria in terms of number of people in desperate need," says Jan Egeland, the former head of the UN's emergency humanitarian relief office, who now leads the Norwegian Refugee Council and has just returned from a mission to DR Congo.

"I was not prepared of for the scale of the suffering, frankly," he adds.

In the past two years, more people have been displaced in DR Congo than any other country

He says the international community is ignoring the crisis in DRC.