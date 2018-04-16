Buhari's party Twitter account hacked, Nigerians in shock

Nigeria’s ruling party, All People’s Congress has distanced itself from its official account that was hacked on Saturday and allegedly sold for $2000.

The new handler of the account, one John McAfee changed the name but maintained the account name as ‘@APCNigeria’. The account is currently being run from San Francisco, United States and currently selling bitcoins and cryptocurrencies.

@APCNigeria as recently as Friday, April 14 was used to deliver updates on the workings of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the ruling party.

“For the umpteenth time, @APCNigeria is not the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation,” the spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said on his personal Twitter account.

Our great party, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) is now officially on Twitter. Kindly follow @OfficialAPCNg. Also on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/QCaJqMDDpl — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 15, 2018

The incident is yet another demonstration of the fragility of political systems to technological and cyber threats.