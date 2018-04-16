Starbucks issues apology over arrest of two men

Starbucks issues apology over arrest of two men
Source: foxnews.com
Date: 16-04-2018 Time: 08:04:45:am
Starbucks has issued an apology after a viral video showed two black men being arrested for refusing to leave when a store employee denied them access to the restroom. (AP)

Starbucks has issued an apology after a viral video showed two black men being arrested for refusing to leave when a store employee denied them access to the restroom.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, a Starbucks employee called 911 Thursday to report the two for "trespassing.” The employee told officers that the two men came in and asked to use the restroom but were not allowed to do so because they hadn’t purchased anything, which Ross said is company policy.

 

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.

— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) 9:12 PM - Apr 12, 2018

 

After police arrived, Ross said they asked the men to leave three times but they refused. They were arrested but ultimately released after the company decided not to pursue charges.

The video shows officers handcuffing the two while another man is overheard saying he was meeting the men, calling the arrest “ridiculous.”

Facing major backlash, Starbucks issued an apology on Twitter Saturday morning.

 

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday.

— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) 4:59 PM - Apr 14, 2018

 

The incident prompted accusations of racism, but Ross quickly dismissed claims of wrongdoing by the officers.

"As an African-American male, I am very aware of implicit bias; we are committed to fair and unbiased policing," he said. But he added, "If a business calls and they say that 'someone is here that I no longer wish to be in my business,'" the officers have "a legal obligation to carry out their duties and they did just that."

He said the officers "did absolutely nothing wrong" and were professional in their conduct toward the individuals but "got the opposite back."

The mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, has since ordered the city’s Commission on Human Relations to review Starbucks’ policy.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Man feared dead in Teshie gory accident
Health Minister exposed? UG Medical center has a standby generator
UBA comfortable with new minimum capital requirement
Tears in Elmina as 3 kids from same family are found dead in car

 
Latest Stories

Pope Benedict XVI turns 91
The ‘Fantastic Four' tour: Joy FM’s jolly journeys (Photos)
Africa's investigative journalists collaborate to fight money laundering
Guardiola: I knew Man City would win the title in September
Video: Moesha is cheap for sleeping with married man for only rent - Actress
Tears in Elmina as 3 kids from same family are found dead in car
UBA comfortable with new minimum capital requirement
Man feared dead in Teshie gory accident

MOST POPULAR
Full list of winners at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Economy is so bad you need a man to take care of you – Moesha tells CNN
I did no wrong in procuring ¢500K Mercedes Benz – Embattled Wa Polytechnic Rector
Kasoa: Baby dies as doctor cuts oxygen supply over nonpayment of bills
I’m sorry – Moesha Boduong apologises to Ghanaians after CNN backlash

LIFESTYLE
If you say this during an apology, you’re doing it wrong
ODD NEWS
50-year-old woman looks so young people mistake her for her son’s girlfriend
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Gmail’s new design will include a ‘Confidential Mode’
OBITUARY
ING. MICHAEL ASAFO-BOAKYE
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections