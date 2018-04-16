Trump invites Buhari to White House

US President Donald Trump will meet Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on 30 April - an announcement has led to the Nigerian press commenting on its significance.

The White House statement says the two leaders will discuss promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.

Vanguard newspaper reminds us that Mr Trump allegedly branded African nations “shithole" countries during an Oval Office meeting on immigration reform in January.

It doesn't go as far as to suggest Mr Buhari will take this up with Mr Trumps.

Meanwhile, the Premium Times says this meeting reaffirms Nigeria's strategic position in Africa - which was already illustrated when Mr Trump called Mr Buhari before any other African president following his inauguration as the US president.

This prominence, the newspaper says, was also shown when ex-secretary of state Rex Tillerson visited the country.

And This Day points out that Mr Tillerson had promised Nigeria help with securing the release of the 112 kidnapped schoolgirls who are still missing from Chibok, something Mr Buhari may want to Mr Trump to fulfill this promise.