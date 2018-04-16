Use London meeting to reinvigorate efforts for peace - Ahmadiyya Head to Commonwealth Heads

Use London meeting to reinvigorate efforts for peace - Ahmadiyya Head to Commonwealth Heads
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Date: 16-04-2018 Time: 07:04:36:am
His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad calls on the leaders not to forget their common bond as human beings.

The  Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has written an open letter to Commonwealth Heads of Government urging them to use their collective efforts to eliminate conflict and end the suffering of tens of millions of people across the world.

The letter notes that 2018 marks one hundred years on from the end First World War and yet it is a time of growing global tensions and an increasing concern of an escalation in military conflict. His Holiness writes:

“The rise in nationalism and the growing entrenchment of ideologies of opposing blocs is feeding a climate of mistrust, suspicion and hate. Economic and political superiority is becoming the driving force that is resulting in the usurping of human rights in favour of national interest.’’

His Holiness advocates the Commonwealth Heads of Government that:

“As you gather in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, it is imperative that you use your goodwill, friendships and your mutual bond as human beings to renew and reinvigorate all measures that can generate peace. It is your moral duty to act with a greater sense of urgency to end the suffering of people across the world, to focus minds on education that leads to progress rather than turn a blind eye to the hopelessness and poverty that feeds resentment and revenge.’’

His Holiness calls on the leaders not to forget their common bond as human beings, saying:

“We are all God’s creatures and this implores us to act with greater love, compassion and absolute  justice with each other to build bridges, to forge partnerships and to strive for the good of all – especially the weak and the vulnerable in society.’’

